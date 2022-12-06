By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The one thing missing from Stephen Curry’s illustrious trophy cabinet was a Finals MVP trophy. This was until he finally bagged the elusive individual award after the Golden State Warriors took down the Boston Celtics in last year’s Finals series.

That was the first time Curry won the Finals MVP title in six appearances. Out of those six trips to the Finals, the Warriors won the championship four times. It was Andre Iguodala who was awarded as the Finals MVP in 2015, which was Golden State’s first trip to the Finals. The Warriors then won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, and on both occasions, it was Kevin Durant who took home the Finals MVP trophy.

For his part, Steph knows that the key role he played during those three title runs — Finals MVP or not:

“We don’t win those championships unless I’m playing at the highest level,” Curry said, via Michael Rosenberg of SI. “But also: Andre, KD, they deserved the award because of how they played.”

I see no lies here. It may have been Iguodala and Durant who turned out to be the best player for the Warriors during their three previous Finals stints, but there’s no denying that Curry was equally important to the squad. As he said, there’s no way the Dubs would have won those three titles without him.

It’s also worth noting that Stephen Curry bagged the regular-season MVP trophy in 2015, and again in 2016. It’s just the Finals MVP title that eluded him for so long. That all changed last season, though, as Steph finally got his hands on the one trophy that evaded him for so long.