The 2024 Paris Olympics saw Team USA guard Stephen Curry put on one of the greatest performances. Two weeks later, It still has everyone around the world talking, including his former Golden State Warriors teammate Matt Barnes.

Stephen Curry put up 15 points in the fourth quarter of the USA’s win over France in the gold medal game, including four consecutive three-pointers to ice the game as France was attempting a comeback in front of their home fans.

Matt Barnes on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s performance

Matt Barnes was among a number of celebrities and athletes to come out to support the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Los Angeles last week. Run by twin brothers David and Dana Pump, the foundation's mission is to raise funds and create awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer.

“By engaging the community, sports leaders, and those touched by this disease, financial support is given to the development of cancer treatments, programs, and services, as well as the procurement of advanced medical technology,” the foundation says.

This year’s honorees included Rickey Henderson, Allen Iverson, Lawrence Taylor, Dominique Wilkins, Dave Gilbert, and Michael Triplett.

Ahead of the Gala, Matt Barnes spoke with ClutchPoints about what it was like to watch Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant in their assumed, “last hurrah,” with Team USA.

“That’s just greatness,” Barnes told ClutchPoints exclusively of what it was like watching Curry’s performance. “Steph, he's been doing it to people like me and the rest of the NBA for a long time man. I think more than that, it was just seeing him and LeBron [James] and [Kevin Durant] kind of enjoy this last ride so to speak. I think they've been all incredible first ballot hall of famers, to me, the greatest player to ever play and just to be able to go out on top, it was fun to watch.”

With 2:50 left in the fourth quarter of a three-point game, Curry hit the first of four consecutive three-pointers — each triple seemingly more ridiculous than the last.

Just when it appeared the magic might run out after his third three-pointer, Stephen Curry flung up a fadeaway from the top of the key over Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier while LeBron James and Kevin Durant were standing one pass away, not a defender in their area code.

Curry’s three went in, his fourth in a row, sending the fans, the players, the broadcasters, and everyone else into a complete frenzy.

Matt Barnes has seen Stephen Curry do this before

It’s not the first time Matt Barnes has seen Curry do something like this. Anyone familiar with the Clippers-Warriors rivalry from 2013-2015 knows that Stephen Curry absolutely cooked them every chance he got.

Barnes played 19 games against the Warriors guard as a member of the Clippers, including the seven-game series during the 2014 NBA postseason.

In fact, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr once told ClutchPoints the moment he realized there wasn’t a single bad shoot Curry would take was in a game against the Clippers.

“There's a famous shot of me on the sidelines in my first year coaching,” Steve Kerr said. “It was against the Clippers, actually, where Steph dribbles about 72 times around his back through traffic, & shoots a fadeaway 28-footer. Right about that time is when I knew that was a good shot.”

Barnes was real about his memories of Curry’s barrages against the Clippers.

“It's terrible,” Barnes told ClutchPoints exclusively while grinning, seemingly recalling the moments he was a part of. “It’s bullshit. It comes at you fast. It's dangerous.

“But getting a chance to play against him, getting a chance to play with him a little bit, Steph's a special player and again, i just hope he gets to go out on a high note.”

Over his NBA career, Stephen Curry has knocked down over 3,700 three-pointers. He’s the all-time leader in three-pointers made, passing Reggie Miller for the top spot back in 2021 in a game against the New York Knicks.

For his international career, Stephen Curry has to three-pointers across three international tournaments — the 2010 FIBA World Cup, the 2014 FIBA World Cup, and the 2024 Olympic Games.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will tip off their 2024-25 regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23, 2024. This season will mark the 16th of his career, all of which have come in San Francisco as a member of the Golden State Warriors.