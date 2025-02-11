Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is not one of the biggest names in the NBA because of just his skill, but he is one of the most influential players in the league as well. Curry has done a lot for the NBA, but commissioner Adam Silver also credits him for what he has done to help women's basketball.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently praised Stephen Curry for his efforts in the women's basketball world, and he called Curry “a commissioner's dream.”

“Steph is a commissioner's dream… He makes my job easy,” Silver said, according to a post from KNBR. “He plays with real joy, and he's so relatable as a player. I actually think the growth we've seen in girls and women's basketball is directly related to Steph… I think Steph has been responsible for a surge in growth and participation globally.”

Curry was also a big help recently as he came to Silver with some ideas about the NBA All-Star Game. Curry stopped by the NBA offices over the summer to share thoughts, and he ended up having a big influence on the recent changes.

“I think we know we have to partner with the players on the All-Star Game,” Silver said, according to an article from NBC. “We recognize you can’t turn the clock back. All-Star’s been reimagined in every major league sport at this point. And I wanted to take the opportunity of Steph stopping by to say, ‘What’s the format that you would like to see that you think other All-Star players would like to see to create more of an entertaining and competitive game for the fans?'”

Curry was able to speak to the league about his ideas, and now the All-Star is going to look different because of it. Curry has been making things easier for Silver.

“And he said from his standpoint that maybe breaking up the game a bit, shorter games, multiple games, he thought was certainly of interest to him and he thought would be of interest to other players as well,” Silver continued. “So we spoke to Steph, we spoke to many other perennial All-Stars, worked directly with Andre Iguodala at the Players Association, and came up with a format that I’m very hopeful will work.”

It's easy to see why Adam Silver has such high praise for Stephen Curry. He is a great role model for fans watching the NBA, and he also helps make Silver's life a little bit easier.