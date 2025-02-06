The Golden State Warriors completed a trade for Jimmy Butler late on Wednesday night, and after the team's 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz, Stephen Curry spoke on his reaction to adding a new running mate.

“Two finals, he's a winner,” Stephen Curry said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I understand there was a lot of drama down there (in Miami). Who really knows what the story is? We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy that's ready to impact our team for the better. Gotta work out the kinks of what it looks like. I'm excited to get to work and kind of feed off the energy of something new, and somebody that's had, obviously, experience at the highest of levels. Has a lot to prove in a new situation and we're gonna try to help each other do that.”

Curry then went on to say that he texted Butler at halftime of the Warriors' game against the Jazz, explaining that he is excited to get started building chemistry and working him into the team to try to have a strong finish to the season.

“Yeah, I texted him at halftime,” Curry said. “Just excited to get things going, start the conversation and hit the ground running. I don't know when we'll see him in person, but excited to get started. … It was a very pleasant message, ready to go.”

When it comes to how Butler will fit in with the Warriors, Curry said it will be a bit different. He and the Warriors will have to do their best to set up Butler to succeed by letting his strengths as a player flourish. For much of Curry's career, the Warriors have been a great shooting team with spacing, but Butler is a shot creator and finisher, according to Curry.

“It'll look different than what we are used to,” Curry said. “He can play I'm sure a little bit of motion. But he's a shot creator, a finisher. … I'm going to watch a lot of Miami film to see some of the sets they like to run for him.”

The Warriors had been trying to acquire another star alongside Curry, and after Kevin Durant expressed that he did not want to return, the organization landed on Butler. Now, it is about going on a deep run in the playoffs.

“Biggest thing is it just creates expectations, which I love,” Curry said, via Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard. “I want to be in that kind of environment, whether you get it done or not, that is meaningful basketball that we all love and thrive in. I think we're all going to be up for the challenge.”

The Warriors' next game is on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be interesting to see if Butler will make his debut in that game, or if he waits for Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.