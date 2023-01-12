The San Antonio Spurs haven’t been a very good team over the past few seasons. However, you cannot fault its ever-loyal fanbase for its unwavering support for its team. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has taken notice of this fact and he’s come out with an epic gesture to support the Spurs fans in a recent historic endeavor.

For starters, some context. The Spurs host the Warriors on Friday night in a game that will be held in their former stadium, the Alamodome. San Antonio fans offered their full support to the franchise by setting a new NBA single-game attendance record. The Spurs have reportedly sold 63,592 tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup, which now surpasses the previous record of 62,046 in 1998 when the Hawks hosted Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Curry caught wind of the historic moment for the Spurs franchise and for his part, the Warriors superstar decided to purchase a suite in the Alamodome for Friday’s matchup. This report comes via NBA insider Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

This just goes to show how much class Curry has. He knows that he’s one of the primary reasons why fans will flock to the Alamodome come Friday night, so to show his appreciation, he too chipped in on the record-breaking attendance record. Steph is indeed a real-life MVP.

According to a report by NBA.com, the game could end up hosting up to 68,000 fans once they sell out the standing-room tickets. This is going to be a historic occasion, which is why Spurs fans have been more than happy to take part in what should be a very fun evening.