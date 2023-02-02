The Wednesday game against the Minnesota Timberwolves had the makings of a signature Stephen Curry flamethrower game. The twist in that script came towards the end, when the Golden State Warriors couldn’t hold on to their double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and lost in overtime, 119-114.

Stephen Curry had 21 points in the first half, connecting on five of his seven three-point attempts in front of a Timberwolves crowd that could hardly contain its excitement.

He’d miss all five of his three-point attempts in the second half and would be held to 3 of 13 shooting the rest of the way as the Warriors squandered a 14-point fourth quarter lead against the T-Wolves.

It’s not the first time Golden State has let its foot off the gas during a winnable game. Curry spoke out on the Timberwolves loss joining the list of half a dozen or so contests that they let slip away:

“It’s the difference in all the narrative around our team,” Stephen Curry said after the game. “One hundred percent. We’ve got to accept it. … As the leader in terms of how we’re playing out there on the floor. I hold a lot of responsibility for not being able to get it done.”

Every game is important in the NBA. That’s amplified by just how bunched together the Western Conference standings have been this season. A win against the Timberwolves would have propelled the Warriors to the fifth seed and just half a game from homecourt advantage. The loss keeps Stephen Curry and the Dubs on the outside of the top six, looking in.