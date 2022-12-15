By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a scary-looking shoulder injury.

Curry was visibly in pain after he sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest. He was immediately brought to the locker room, with the sharpshooter nursing his left shoulder.

Steph Curry heads into the locker room after suffering an apparent shoulder injury 🙏pic.twitter.com/KVuetVDUtb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2022

Video replays of the incident showed Stephen Curry injuring his shoulder while trying to stop Jalen Smith’s attack to the basket. He got a hand on the ball, but his arms and shoulder appeared to be pulled hard leading to the issue.

Stephen Curry headed back to the locker room after a shoulder injury Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/nKeN1Sw63H — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) December 15, 2022

Curry was having an incredible game for the Warriors prior to his exit. He’s actually the lone bright spot for the team, scoring 27 points in the first half on 9-of-13 shooting from the field including 3-of-7 from deep. Before he headed to the locker room, he has already made 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Warriors eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game, though they didn’t reveal the exact injury he had. The team only listed that he’s dealing with a left shoulder injury.

Hopefully the issue won’t force Curry to be sidelined for a long time. The Warriors are only starting to get it together after their rough start to the season, so any injury to their superstar will definitely hurt their chances of competing for the playoff spots.

After Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, they play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and Toronto Raptors on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Curry will be able to suit up in those matches.