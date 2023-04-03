The Golden State Warriors led the Denver Nuggets by 10 after the first quarter of Sunday’s 112-109 loss.

Nikola Jokic didn’t play, still nagged by a calf injury, but capitalizing on that strong start with a win would’ve been huge for the reigning champs regardless—and not just because they haven’t won three straight road games all year.

But the Warriors fell apart instead, a frustrating defeat confirmed when Klay Thompson’s open, game-winning triple in the final seconds fell just short and his subsequent try was blocked. The loss moves Golden State to 41-38, tied with the LA Clippers and just a half game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Lakers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dubs. LA also currently has the tiebreaker due to division record, while New Orleans has possession of it because of conference record—though both are subject to change in the final week of the regular season.

All that standings minutiae wouldn’t matter nearly as much, of course, if the Warriors had beaten the Jokic-less Nuggets on Sunday.

Ice cold three-point shooting was certainly a major contributor to the loss. As Steph Curry saw it, though, his team simply lacked the focus and urgency needed to win in a tough environment, a season-long trend that must be curbed before the playoffs.

“The grit and the fight allowed us to steal one game we had no business being in,” he said. “We’ve gotta come to a realization, like, if we’re gonna do anything in a playoff kind of scenario, a game like tonight can’t happen.”

Golden State turned the ball over 15 times, an alarming amount given the count was one after the first quarter. The Nuggets grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. The Warriors suffered countless defensive breakdowns and consistently failed to work for the best shot on the other end.

Hideous 9-of-42 shooting from deep is an anomaly, but also a reflection of some rushed shot selection by stars and missed scoring chances by role players.

The Dubs just weren’t committed enough on Sunday, and it could cost them a top-six seed. No matter what path the postseason takes, here’s hoping they heed Curry’s lesson.