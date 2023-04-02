Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Denver Nuggets are facing the Golden State Warriors as they look to get back on track. The Western Conference’s top seed has stumbled a bit and is trying to return to its winning ways. Ahead of a huge matchup against Stephen Curry and the Dubs, there is a massive question to ask: Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Nikola Jokic injury status for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Jokic was initially listed as questionable with right calf tightness on the NBA injury report. The MVP candidate has missed the last two games, both of which resulted in losses for Denver. Fortunately for the Nuggets, the Warriors are very bad on the road, so securing a win at Ball Arena is still possible without the big man.

The bad news for Denver fans, however, is that Jokic has now been downgraded to out just before tipoff.

As Jokic receives MVP love in some corners of the basketball world and scorns in others, he is looking to finish the regular season healthy and potentially snatch the award from Joel Embiid in a neck-and-neck race. In games this season, he is averaging 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 63.4 percent from the field.

Many other Nuggets are listed on the injury report. Collin Gillespie is out, while Zeke Nnaji is listed as questionable. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, however, have all been upgraded to avaialble. For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and Ryan Rollins are out.

Now, with regard to the question of if Nikola Jokic is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is yes.