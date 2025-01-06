The Golden State Warriors have been very inconsistent ever since their stellar start to the 2024-25 season. They are in the middle of a topsy-turvy patch, unable to string together a consistent run of excellence. It's rather odd; the Warriors can demolish a team such as the Philadelphia 76ers by 34 points and pull off a huge win over an excellent Memphis Grizzlies team and then fall flat on their face on Sunday night in an embarrassing 129-99 defeat to a Sacramento Kings team that was without De'Aaron Fox.

But Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn't pushing the panic button at all. In fact, he was surprisingly nonchalant in his postgame presser, calling this crushing defeat to the Kings as no different to their other losses.

“Loss is a loss. It’s not any more alarming than any other loss. This is the NBA these days. It's such a fast game with so many threes. There are just gonna be some nights where everything goes your way or everything goes the other team's way. I felt Sacramento was brilliant. They played a fantastic game. We just have to regroup,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The Warriors, of course, did not help themselves by turning the ball over 22 times on the night. This has always been one of the team's Achilles heel, and on a night where the Kings seemingly couldn't miss, it's always going to be difficult not to get blown out if you're also shooting yourself on the foot.

But the ever-passionate Warriors fanbase did not take too kindly to this perceived nonchalance from Kerr. They want to feel a greater sense of urgency from him, but coaches can ill-afford to be a prisoner of the moment, especially Kerr — someone who has been through adversity and has gotten his team out of multiple jams in the past.

Warriors fans express anger towards Steve Kerr

Social media can be a useful impersonal outlet to direct anger towards a parasocial figure, and Warriors fans on X (formerly Twitter) were infuriated by Steve Kerr's apparent apathy following a 30-point defeat at the hands of the surprisingly surging Kings.

“any other coach woulda been fired in this kinda situation btw,” @ThaRealTMK wrote.

“DID THIS DUDE JUST SAY A LOSS IS A LOSS? YOU DO NOT CARE ABOUT THIS TEAM YOU WEIRDO,” @babyfacedubs added.

“Dude, this is your best player's last few years and you are not worried to give him a chance for one last chance to win his final ring? Get @warriors a coach that is eager to win 🥲,” @_Crimson9120 furthered.