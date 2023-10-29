Don't worry, Golden State Warriors fans. Stephen Curry's left foot is clearly feeling better. The Warriors superstar was initially listed as questionable to play on Sunday against the Houston Rockets due to left foot soreness, but has been upgraded to probable on Golden State's latest injury report.

Curry popped up on the Dubs injury report Saturday afternoon, joining Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. After dropping 41 points on ridiculous 14-of-19 shooting in Golden State's hard-earned win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, Curry was seen in the locker room icing his left foot. Neither Curry nor anyone else on the team mentioned he was injured while speaking with reporters.

Curry's upgraded status almost assures he'll take the floor against Houston barring a setback before tipoff. Sunday's game marks leg one of Golden State' first back-to-back in 2023-24, leading to speculation the team might hold the 35-year-old out versus the Rockets amid mild discomfort in his foot to ensure he was available to play on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stephen Curry, remember, is subject to an age exception in the NBA's new player participation policy that allows him to sit for one half of a back-to-back without risking penalty from the league.

Green is set to make his 2023-24 debut after suffering an ankle injury early in training camp. Kuminga, meanwhile, remains questionable against the Rockets due to left foot soreness of his own.

Golden State and Houston tipoff from Toyota Center at 4:00 p.m. (PT).