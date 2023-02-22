There is still no clear timetable for Stephen Curry’s return from a lower left leg injury, but it sure looks like the Golden State Warriors star is getting healthier as he works his way back.

According to the latest update from the Warriors, Curry has made “good progress” so far and has even returned to court to do some non-contact workouts. Now, he is expected to be re-evaluated in one week in hopes of getting a clearer return date.

While it does look like Curry is still ways away from getting to action, the fact that he has progressed significantly bodes well for the Dubs who are hoping to make a strong run late in the season to make the playoffs.

The Warriors are currently ninth in the West with a 29-29 record.

Stephen Curry has missed the Warriors’ last five games due to the lower left leg injury he suffered earlier in February against the Dallas Mavericks. He also didn’t make it to the All-Star Game because of the issue. Luckily, the All-Star break gave him and the Dubs some extra time to heal and rehab.

Golden State has seven games scheduled starting Thursday until Sunday next week. Here’s to hoping that Curry won’t be missing more beyond that since the Warriors only have 24 games left on the season.

The Warriors are still in a good spot to fight for the top six seeds in the West. But if they continue their freefall, they could end up competing in the Play-In instead.