The Golden State Warriors are eager to get Steph Curry back on the court. The superstar is dealing with a lower left leg injury and has no timetable for his return. Fortunately for him and Golden State, he is making progress.

Curry is taking a step forward in his injury rehab as the All-Star break concludes that bodes well for his ability to return soon. He is now doing non-contact work on the court, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that Curry is taking things slowly.

“First time on the court, so he’ll do a few things lightly and see where he goes from there,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. Curry certainly wants to be back on the floor but the Warriors are not rushing things, as his health will be of the utmost importance come playoff time.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to sustaining the leg injury, Steph Curry was enjoying a great season. He is averaging 29.4 points, a career-high 6.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, the second-best mark of his career. His 4.9 triples per game are the fourth-most of his career and he is shooting 42.7 percent from downtown.

The Warriors will begin the second half of the season with a 29-29 record. The rest of their schedule isn’t too hard in terms of the opponents they face but it will be very tough to win consistently with Curry still out.