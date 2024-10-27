ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It’s opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors to end the first week of the NBA season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers (0-1) face off against the Golden State Warriors (2-0) on Sunday at Chase Center in a compelling Pacific Division matchup. The Clippers, coming off a narrow loss to the Suns, will be without Kawhi Leonard as they look to bounce back. James Harden’s performance will be crucial for LA’s success. Meanwhile, the Warriors have started strong, with Stephen Curry leading their high-powered offense. Golden State’s revamped roster, featuring additions like Chris Paul, has shown early chemistry. The Warriors’ home-court advantage and momentum give them an edge, but the Clippers’ depth could keep things competitive. Expect a fast-paced game with plenty of three-point attempts from both sides in this early-season clash.

Here are the Clippers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Warriors NBA Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Golden State Warriors: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs Warriors

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite facing a challenging road game against the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers are poised to secure a victory on Sunday at Chase Center. The Clippers’ depth and versatility will be key factors in overcoming the Warriors’ home-court advantage. Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers boast a formidable lineup led by James Harden, whose two-way play can disrupt the Warriors’ offensive flow while providing scoring punch. Additionally, the frontcourt duo of Ivica Zubac and Mason Plumlee gives the Clippers a significant size advantage, which they can exploit to dominate the boards and limit second-chance opportunities for the Warriors.

The Warriors, while starting the season strong, have shown vulnerabilities that the Clippers can exploit. Golden State’s reliance on three-point shooting can be inconsistent, and if the Clippers’ perimeter defense, anchored by Harden and Norman Powell, can disrupt their rhythm, it could force the Warriors into difficult shots. Moreover, the Clippers’ ability to switch defensively across multiple positions will be crucial in containing Stephen Curry and limiting his impact. With the Warriors still integrating new pieces into their system, the Clippers’ established chemistry and defined roles give them an edge in executing their game plan. The motivation to bounce back from their season-opening loss, combined with their deep roster and tactical flexibility under coach Tyronn Lue, positions the Clippers to overcome the Warriors’ home-court advantage and secure a statement win on the road.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are poised to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on Sunday, leveraging their home-court advantage and early-season momentum. Stephen Curry’s explosive start to the season, coupled with the Warriors’ revamped roster without Klay Thompson, gives them a formidable offensive edge. The Warriors’ league-leading three-point shooting, with a 39.7% success rate, will be crucial in stretching the Clippers’ defense. Additionally, Golden State’s top-ranked defensive rating of 97.4 provides a solid foundation to contain the Clippers’ offensive threats, even without Kawhi Leonard.

The Warriors’ depth and chemistry, honed through their 2-0 start, will be pivotal against a Clippers team still adjusting to James Harden’s integration. Golden State’s ability to push the pace, averaging a league-best 100.58 possessions per 48 minutes, could exploit any fatigue in the Clippers’ lineup. The Warriors have historically performed well in this rivalry, and the electric atmosphere at Chase Center will further energize the team. With the Clippers potentially struggling to find their rhythm without Leonard, expect the Warriors to capitalize on their opponents’ vulnerabilities and secure a hard-fought win, solidifying their strong start to the season.

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Based on recent performances and team dynamics, the Warriors -9.5 appears to be the stronger bet in this matchup. While the Clippers have struggled to find consistency since acquiring James Harden, the Warriors have shown flashes of their championship form, especially at home. Stephen Curry’s explosive scoring ability, coupled with the Warriors’ improved defense with Draymond Green back, gives them an edge. The Clippers’ recent tendency to play in lower-scoring games also suggests they might struggle to keep pace with Golden State’s high-powered offense. However, given the rivalry and talent on both sides, expect a competitive game with the Golden State Warriors getting the win at home and covering the spread

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -9.5 (-110), Under 221 (-110)