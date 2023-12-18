The streak is over for Stephen Curry.

Before Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was on an NBA record 268 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer. After the showdown, however, Curry failed to drain one long-distance shot and the streak shockingly ended.

It's also not for the lack of trying, though. Curry played 31 minutes and attempted eight shots from deep. It just wasn't his night, and that much is clear with his seven-point, eight-assist outing. He did record a steal and a block, but it was an overall forgettable night for the greatest shooter of all time.

The last time Curry failed to make a 3-point shot was back in November 8, 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He went 0-of-4 from beyond the arc in the said game, finishing with 10 points as the Warriors fell, 134-111.

Fortunately for Curry, however, this time was a bit different. Unlike in the Bucks game, the Warriors beat the Blazers 118-114. While it wasn't easy and it looked like Portland would be able to force overtime, the team held on for the victory.

Stephen Curry didn't get a lot of help in their previous games and was the lone bright spot for the Warriors, but on the night he struggles, his teammates were there to pick him up and lessen the burden on him. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins stepped up big time, with the two scoring 28 and 25 points respectively. Rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski were sensational as well, with both players scoring in double digits to give the Dubs some boost.

While it's a shame that Curry failed to extend his streak, there's no doubt he'll still be happy with the Warriors getting the W.