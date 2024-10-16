For years, we have seen LeBron James show off his freakish athleticism and finish at the rim for some amazing dunks. Most recently, it wasn't James trying to do it this time, but it was Stephen Curry. During the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors preseason game, Curry had James matched up on him. James thought Curry would take a three-pointer, but instead, he drove to the lane and almost dunked the ball.

When Curry ran back to play defense, he had a big smirk on his face, probably because nobody expected him to do that in the moment. There's no doubt that he caught James off guard.

Expand Tweet

It's not many times the world gets to see Curry dunk the ball, so whenever he gets close to attempting it, everybody is surprised. Despite the non-dunk, Curry finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal, shooting 6-of-18 from the field.

Could Stephen Curry and LeBron James team up again?

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, James was asked about the possibility of reuniting with Stephen Curry in the near future.

“I have no idea,” James said. “I have no idea.”

James and Curry played together on Team USA during the Paris Olympics, and they were able to bring home gold. Before their preseason game, James talked about the experience of playing with Curry over the summer.

“It was everything and more. I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere,” James said. “That’s what it was, being a part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to want to be a part of that team, along with Steph. Great memories. Something that I’ll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life, for sure.”