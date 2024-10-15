Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gave basketball fans a tantalizing glimpse of a potential partnership this past summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The two long-time rivals, who have faced off in four consecutive NBA Finals, joined forces to help Team USA secure its fourth consecutive gold medal.

James and Curry, despite their on-court rivalry, previously teamed up during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. However, their collaboration in Paris marked the first time they played together in a high-stakes, international competition. The pairing left many wondering whether the two future Hall of Famers might ever join forces again.

In a recent interview with Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, James was asked about the possibility of reuniting with Curry in the near future. His response was characteristically direct: “I have no idea,” James said. “I have no idea.”

The prospect of the two teaming up during the NBA regular season is unlikely. Curry recently signed a one-year contract extension with the Warriors worth $62.6 million, ensuring he will remain in Golden State through the 2026-27 season. Meanwhile, James is preparing for his unprecedented 22nd NBA season with the Lakers, continuing to defy the limits of longevity in professional basketball.

LeBron James reflects on Olympic team-up with Stephen Curry ahead of Lakers-Warriors preseason clash

Prior to Tuesday’s preseason matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, James reflected on his experience teaming up with Curry in Paris. The two stars were instrumental in leading Team USA to victory, and James shared his excitement about the opportunity to finally play alongside Curry in such a meaningful setting.

“It was everything and more. I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere,” James said. “That’s what it was, being a part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to want to be a part of that team, along with Steph. Great memories. Something that I’ll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life, for sure.”

While the logistics of an NBA team-up between James and Curry remain improbable, their partnership in Paris has undoubtedly left a lasting impression. Both players, who have defined an era of basketball with their remarkable achievements, continue to demonstrate their mutual respect, even as they remain fierce competitors on the court.

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, fans may not see the two superstars team up again anytime soon, but their time together in Paris will remain a memorable chapter in their storied careers.