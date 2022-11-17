Published November 17, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors wasted another epic performance from Stephen Curry on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix 130-119 despite 50 points from the reigning Finals MVP. Another loss pushes Golden State to 6-9, behind the tied Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder for tenth in the Western Conference.

Needless to say, this is not how the Warriors planned on defending their title in 2022-23.

Steve Kerr made sure his team heard that message on the postgame podium, calmly but sternly laying into the Warriors for competing like they were in a “pick-up game” against Phoenix—the same criticism he levied against the defending champs following another ugly road loss two weeks ago.

“For right now, anyway, we’re just scattered. It’s a pick-up game,” he said. “It’s a pick-up game out there. There’s no execution at either end.”

Playing without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, the Suns finished with 21 triples and 33 assists, both season-highs. They once led 14-0 in second-chance points, the best indication of Phoenix’s collective size simply proving too much for Golden State.

Cam Payne set a new career-high with 29 points, and Mikal Bridges’ nine dimes also marked a new personal best. Devin Booker got whatever and wherever he wanted early, eventually forcing the Warriors to blitz him in ball-screen action, further empowering his hot-shooting teammates. DeAndre Ayton appeared bored at times flinging right hooks over smaller defenders from the left block.

@armstrongwinter digs into three key takeaways from another dispiriting Warriors loss.https://t.co/tb2xRTHbk5 — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 17, 2022

It was an ugly performance for Golden State, basically, one that sets the low point of a rough start to the regular season. The Warriors let their long-simmering frustration show from the opening tip, too.

“I think we’re feeling sorry for ourselves, and nobody’s gonna feel sorry for us. Everyone can’t wait to play us and kick our a**,” Kerr said. “We’ve had a lot of success and a lot of fun, a lot of joy beating people over the years. Teams don’t forget that. They’re having their fun now, as they should.”

So much fun, actually, that the Suns made it seem as if Golden State was playing in a famed summer pro-am.

“It’s a Drew League game,” Kerr said. “We’re playing a Drew League game right now.”

If only he was referencing the visceral feeling of watching Curry drop 50 instead of the Warriors’ disconnected approach in a depressing, all-too-familiar loss.