Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry caught LeBron James off guard when he completed his near-dunk in the Warriors' 111-97 preseason win against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. Then, when Curry's former teammate, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, questioned the play in a social media post, Steph commented on House of Highlights' Instagram post.

“That's a dunk!?” Jerome asked, to which Curry replied, “ain't nobody for time for that 2pts = 2pts.”

After beating the Lakers, the Warriors improved to a perfect 5-0 preseason record. In their final exhibition matchup before the regular season, they'll have a shot at going 6-0 against the same Los Angeles team on Thursday.

Stephen Curry trolls D'Angelo Russell with shimmy response

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has had time for trolling throughout the preseason. Between his comments on social media and his brief spat with Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, Steph is undoubtedly ready for his 16th NBA season. Curry trolled Russell in the Warriors' preseason win, having fun with the veteran guard en route to a fifth consecutive exhibition victory, but D'Angelo started it.

After draining a three, Russell hit Curry with his iconic shimmy celebration before Steph returned the favor later in the game in a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Following a tight screen by All-Star Anthony Davis, Russell's three was in Curry's face before swishing through the bottom of the net. In contrast, Steph's retaliation happened over Lakers guard Max Christie. Either way, we could be in store for another back-and-forth point-guard duel in Friday's Warriors and Lakers' preseason finale.

Steph finished the night with 16 points on 6-of-18 attempts, 3-for-11 from deep, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals in the win. Russell had six points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in the exhibition.

Entering their first season with four-time champion Klay Thompson, the Warriors' backcourt is off to a productive start in finding a balance between guards Brandin Podzemski, D'Anthony Melton, and Moses Moody to accompany Steph. Head coach Steve Kerr has yet to decide about his starting lineup on opening night outside his future Hall of Fame guard and power forward/center Draymond Green.

However, heading into the Warriors' final preseason matchup, Kerr faces the dilemma of deciding whether the defensive-minded four-time champion should play power forward alongside Jonathan Kuminga or spend most of the regular season at center.