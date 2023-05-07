A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors were simply overpowered by a hungrier Los Angeles Lakers side on Saturday night. Stephen Curry and Co. gave it a good fight — at least in the first half — but they just had no answer for LA on both ends of the floor in Game 3. It resulted in a total blowout, with the Lakers taking a 2-1 series lead after a 127-97 victory in the Crypto.com Arena.

After the game, a dejected Steph Curry opened up about the exact moment he felt the Lakers were able to deliver a haymaker that the Warriors could not recover from. Golden State actually had a double-digit lead in the second quarter, only for the Lakers to take over and close the half out with a blistering run:

“There was a turnover where me and Klay had a little miscommunication in transition,” Curry said. “Then a barrage of whistles (and) all that stuff changed (the) momentum quickly. That was really the point where they felt like they got life. They finished off the quarter strong and carried over to the second half. So we gotta respond.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr echoed his superstar’s thoughts on the disappointing blowout. According to the four-time NBA champion shot-caller, there was just no getting back for his team in this one after their second-quarter collapse:

“That point in mid-set quarter, we had control of the game, we were in pretty good shape and that’s when we lost our poise,” Kerr said. “I think we might have had four technicals in the first half and 12 turnovers at halftime. You’re on the road, you’re going against a great team — a great defensive team, in particular. … Got to be more poised than we were.”

The good news for Golden State is that there’s nowhere to go but up from here on out. You can clearly see in Stephen Curry’s demeanor that he’s going to be out for some revenge come Monday night. You can also be sure, however, that LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers will be ready.