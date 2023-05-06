Stephen Curry is vying for an unprecedented fifth title in nine seasons as the Golden State Warriors’ playoff run continues.

Before Saturday’s pivotal Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the realest hoopers of the modern era assessed Curry’s standing in the league’s all-time individual hierarchy—insisting he’s already “top 10-15” with the room to climb even higher.

Jamal Crawford knows Curry’s lasting legacy is far from being written in full.

“So all-time great players, his book is still being written, but I would say he’s somewhere in the top—without thoroughly thinking about it—somewhere in the top 10-15 right now, for sure,” Crawford said of Curry on What’s Burnin’ with Rachel Nichols. “Win another championship, he goes even higher, right, and he continues to eclipse. He may end somewhere really, really high, but he’s still got four or five years at this level.”

Twelve names: Bill Russell, Hakeem, Larry, Kareem, Kobe, LeBron, Magic, MJ, Shaq, Steph, Tim Duncan, Wilt…who makes your All-Time Top 10? Steph makes my list, @JCrossover says Steph is in his Top 10-15…but we both agree, you can't say for sure until he's done playing: pic.twitter.com/2uVIzpolMy — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 5, 2023

Stephen Curry, then 34, became the fifth oldest NBA Finals MVP ever last June, behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. He was even better during the 2022-23 regular season than he was a year ago, and played perhaps the greatest Game 7 ever while dropping 50 points in Golden State’s epic road win over the Sacramento Kings to close the round of the playoffs.

Curry’s time at the top of the league is nowhere near finished, even at 35 years old. Whenever he finally hangs it up, though, count Crawford among the many who won’t be surprised if the Warriors icon ranks even higher than “top 10-15” in the historical pecking order of NBA greats.

“I’ve seen a lot of old-school guys, obviously, the Kareems, the Magics, the Kobes and all those guys,” Crawford said. “He may end up right there with everybody else, but right now he’s still going. So it’s like, ‘Alright, we’ll keep going, and we’ll talk about it at the end of the day.’ He already is top 10-15. He has to be.”