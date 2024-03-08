Coming off a rousing 125-90 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks spearheaded by an epic fourth quarter performance, the Golden State Warriors entered their clash against the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back raring to continue their improved ways since the All-Star break. Alas, the Warriors let a close one slip from their grasp, 125-122, and to make matters worse, Stephen Curry had to exit the game late in the fourth quarter after twisting his ankle.
This may be the worst time for Curry to miss any games, as the Warriors will need all hands on deck as they try to climb into the Western Conference's top six. Losing their best player does not help their playoff chances at all. Nonetheless, it doesn't look like Curry is in danger of missing extended time, if any, given Draymond Green's understanding of how Curry feels as he deals with a potentially troubling ankle injury.
According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Green revealed after the Warriors' loss to the Bulls that Stephen Curry was in “high” spirits despite his injury. Nevertheless, Green does not want to feel sorry for themselves. Rather, he knows that needs to be done in the event that Curry has to miss time.
“It sucks, but everybody deals with injuries. You've just got to do the best you can in dealing with it,” Green said.
It's good that Draymond Green is acknowledging that injuries are a part of the game, as infuriating as they are to deal with given the Warriors' current predicament. Stephen Curry did not even step on a Bulls player's foot, or anyone else's for that matter. He caught a tough pass in traffic and stepped the wrong way, causing him to roll his precious ankle.
Curry has mostly been healthy this season as well; the Warriors star has only missed three games during this current campaign, but now, depending on how his ankle feels in the coming days, he could be in danger of missing a few games.
If Stephen Curry does indeed need to miss time to heal, Klay Thompson will have to take on a much bigger offensive burden, and Chris Paul will have to come alive.