It was a concerning moment for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry as he rolled and twisted his ankle late in the fourth quarter as the team lost to the Chicago Bulls, 125-122. Other Warriors star in Klay Thompson spoke to the media after the game about Curry's injury and what that means to the team.
There is no doubt that the injury to Curry is devastating for Golden State as he is their featured player having averaged 26.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. He is also shooting just over 40 percent from three-point range this season, an area where he is best known for changing the landscape of the NBA.
Before the injury to his ankle, he had scored 15 points, making five of 18 attempts from the field to go along with three rebounds and one assist. Thompson was blunt to the media after the loss as he said if Curry misses time, they are “going to miss him,” but mentioned how they have “been in this position before where he has had time off” according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
“I know we're going to miss him if he does need time off,” Thompson said. “We've been in this position before where he has had time off, and we just got to do it collectively. I know he'll be ready to go when he does come back, whenever that is. We just wish him a speedy recovery and to take his time.”
Thompson confident Warriors will “do well” without Curry
Coming off the bench in his new role with the Warriors, Thompson led the team with 25 points off making nine of 21 shot attempts from the field. He was also asked after the contest if he talked in depth with Curry about the severity of the injury which he responded that he had not, but remained confident that Golden State will “make up and do well without him” according to NBC Sports Bay Area.
“Not really, but if he is out, unfortunate, but it's part of the length of the season,” Thompson said. “It's hard to play every game, especially not have any minor injuries. We'll make up and do well without him, we can rely on our history and how to execute without him.”
So far this season, Thompson has had a tumultuous and up-and-down 2023-2024 as he initially started, but has now taken a bench role after underperforming. He is averaging 17 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range this season.
Thompson and Curry have had their careers connected ever since they started being teammates with the Warriors in 2011 when the former was drafted in the first round, joining the latter who had been selected in 2009. The two alongside long-time teammate Draymond Green have formed a trinity that has won four NBA championships together.
This season though, the Warriors will have a hill to climb as in fighting for a spot in the postseason as they are 33-29 which puts them ninth in the Western Conference. With Curry out possibly for the foreseeable future, their performance can hinder the team's chances, but their next game will be Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.