Stephen Curry shows no signs of aging; despite being 35 years of age already, the Golden State Warriors star remains at the top of his game. And on Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry and the Warriors' old playoff nemesis, bore the brunt of yet another nuclear explosion from the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen.

Despite being on the second night of a back-to-back, Curry was moving like he was on three days rest, putting the Pelicans' defense to the sword with his game-breaking shot-making ability. The Warriors star, in a 130-102 win over the Pelicans, finished with 42 points on 15-22 shooting from the field (7-15 from deep) and 5-7 from the foul line. And in doing so, Curry gained even more separation from the rest of the pack in NBA history in this astonishing feat.

According to StatMuse, Stephen Curry now has 31 games with 40 or more points while attempting less than eight free throws — the most in NBA history. The Warriors star has six more such games than the second place player, the great Michael Jordan. Meanwhile, rounding out the top four in this specific statistical feat are George Gervin (with 21) and Rick Barry (with 17).

This isn't at all surprising to those who are familiar with the Warriors star's game. After all, Curry's shot-making ability, particularly from long range, is unparalleled in NBA history, so it stands to reason that he'll have plenty of scoring outbursts that don't necessarily include plenty of trips to the free-throw line.

Stephen Curry continues to dazzle, and it's looking like he is angling for yet another MVP award win as he aims to lead the Warriors to their fifth championship since 2015.