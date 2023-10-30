Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 106-95 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, scoring 24 points including four 3-pointers down the stretch. He also put Rockets guard Dillon Brooks into a blender late in the contest, crossing him up before scoring the dagger 3-pointer with just over three minutes remaining.

It was vintage Steph Curry, who had the 18,055 in attendance at Toyota Center in Houston stunned after the late-game heroics.

STEPH CURRY PUT DILLON BROOKS IN THE MICROWAVE 🤯 Steph puts the Rockets to bed after draining 4 straight 3-pointers 💤 pic.twitter.com/FcS8U6GIlI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

After the game, Curry explained the phenomenal play and his lights out fourth quarter, especially against Brooks, in an interview with Warriors on NBCS.

“Well, we know what he's about, and his reputation, I don't get caught up in that, I just play basketball. So, you obviously let the game do the talking,” said Curry.

“You know a team is coming in hungry to try and beat you. There's a lot of history with him particularly, but at the end of the day, you just hoop, and the results speak for themselves and I like to have fun out here. Especially fourth quarter, when it's winning time.”

"We know what he's about." Steph and the Warriors didn't get caught up in Dillon Brooks' antics pic.twitter.com/f7Amf1AtuL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2023

Spoken like a true champion from Curry, who rounded out the stat line with seven rebounds, six assists and a block. Brooks finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists for Houston.

The Warriors improve to 2-1 with the win, and will look to make it three in a row against the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Monday night. They'll then head home to welcome the Sacramento Kings to Chase Center on Wednesday.