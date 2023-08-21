Steph Curry recently appeared with Gilbert Arenas and spoke about the mindset he and the Golden State Warriors have going into the 2023-2024 season.

“We're the hunter now, not the hunted… this year's the run,” Steph Curry said on the Gilbert Arenas Show, according to Ball Don't Lie on Twitter.

The Warriors were the hunted last season, as Curry said. They were the defending NBA champions, so they had a target on their back. Now, that target will be on the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors kept together the trio of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. That trio has won four championships together, winning three in four years from 2015 through 2018.

The trio added a third championship in 2022 when they defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The 2022-2023 season was disappointing. The Warriors entered the playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They beat the Sacramento Kings in seven games in the first round, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, with some disappointing losses coming in that series.

It will be tough to come out of the Western Conference this season, with many strong teams like the Nuggets, Lakers, Suns and others, but the Warriors have done it before when they were doubted.

A mad Curry is usually a dangerous one. He certainly is using the loss to the Lakers as motivation, along with fans who are proclaiming that the trio of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are done winning championships in their careers.