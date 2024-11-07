Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry relayed a message like Steve Kerr’s about Donald Trump beating Kamala Harris for re-election to the White House. Kerr’s tongue-in-cheek response to the election results ended with the Warriors head coach wishing Trump well for the next four years, and Curry did the same after beating the champion Boston Celtics 118-112, handing them their first loss at TD Garden.

Curry, who once labeled the president-elect a serious “threat” ahead of Trump’s 2024 bid in 2022, congratulated the United States’ 47th president, per Bay Area News Group’s Danny Emerman.

“It’s a fair election…Trump won. Congratulate them on a hard-fought campaign,” Curry said. “The whole part about how this country’s supposed to work is everybody supporting each other.”

Curry led with a team-high 27 points, including 4-for-9 from deep, nine assists, seven rebounds, and four steals in the Warriors’ seventh win in eight tries. Andrew Wiggins added 16 points, as did Buddy Hield, who led the bench on 6-of-11 attempts, including 4-for-7 from three.

Steve Kerr’s sarcastic MAGA message to Warriors facing Celtics

Warriors star Stephen Curry knew his head coach, Steve Kerr, was ready for Celtics fans still holding a grudge over the four-time champion coach for benching Jayson Tatum at the 2024 Olympics. Then, the conversation quickly turned to Donald Trump beating Kamala Harris in the 2024 United States election, to which Kerr had a sarcastic remark on what he told his team before facing the champion Celtics.

“I just told them in our meeting this morning, let’s make America great again and beat the Celtics tonight,” Kerr said during pregame media availability.

A reporter asked Kerr if he discussed Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris with the team.

“I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump,” Kerr said. “I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well the next four years.”

The Warriors improved to 7-1 on the young regular season and are now in a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conference with the Thunder and the Suns.