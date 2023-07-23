Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the latest to join in the fun of picking an all-time NBA starting five, and his selections are sure to turn heads.

Starting with the big men, Steph says that he would pick Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, Hall of Fame power forward Tim Duncan. He would then take Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird as his starting small forward before replacing him with Hall of Fame shooting guard Kobe Bryant.

In the backcourt, he would pick Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson as the starting 1 (although he did ask if he's on the team) after picking NBA icon Michael Jordan as the starting shooting guard.

Stephen Curry's all-time starting 5: C: Shaquille O'Neal

PF: Tim Duncan

SF: Kobe Bryant

SG: Michael Jordan

PG: Magic Johnson (via @BuzzFeedCeleb) pic.twitter.com/PCn2S9cOqJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 23, 2023

In the case of Duncan, a two-time MVP, 15-time All-Star and five-time champion, there's little argument that he's the best power forward of all-time. The recent success of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed to threaten that. However, despite the Greek Freak's excellence, his resume doesn't match up to Duncan's yet.

The case for O'Neal isn't as bulletproof given the success of players like Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain, Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and even Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon. The recent success of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP and now NBA champion, is another factor to be considered.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nonetheless, it's his perimeter picks that deserves the most attention.

Nobody on earth will seriously argue that Jordan — a five-time MVP, 14-time All-Star, and six-time champion — wasn't the greatest shooting guard or all-time, no matter if they have him 1A or 1B on their GOAT lists.

However, at small forward, long gone are the days when people believed that Larry Bird is the greatest to ever play the position with that mantle having gone to LeBron James. Meanwhile, though Kobe was a superior modern-day player to Bird and had a better resume, his primary position throughout the bulk of his career was shooting guard.

Nonetheless, given the impact that Bryant had on the basketball world and his tragic passing, his placement on the list completely understandable.

At point guard, many would say Curry himself is the greatest point guard of all-time, although many still point to the success of Magic (as he did). Whether it's humility or a genuine belief though, it's pretty interesting that he would pick the famed former Laker rather than himself.