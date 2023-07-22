Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is widely regarded as one of the best players of this generation. His rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James, who is arguably the NBA's best-player ever, will go down in history.

Curry's Warriors and James' Cavaliers met four straight times in the NBA Finals. Curry's teams won three of those matchups while James and the Cavaliers became the first team to ever come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 championship.

In an interview with SI (Sports Illustrated) Now, Curry recapped those incredible Finals meetings.

“It's going to be really hard to find two teams going four years in a row in the Finals, just with the way the NBA landscape is going,” Curry said. “That'll go down in history as four amazing years.”

Curry and James each have four championships. By the end of their careers, they will be locked in probably as two of the 10 best players to ever play in the NBA.

This past season, the players faced each other in the Western Conference semifinals. Curry's Warriors lost to James' Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Incredibly, both players are still competing for championships. Curry and the Warriors won the 2022 Finals, in which he received his first NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award. James and the Lakers won the 2020 championship and will be a team to watch this season after they improved their depth.

Curry is 35 years old and James is 38, so fans will have to appreciate their greatness while it is here. Their NBA Finals matchups were always fun to watch and it's very possible they could meet in the playoffs this year.