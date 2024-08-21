The 2024 Olympics are over, which means that Steph Curry and LeBron James will no longer be teammates. However, Curry removing the Golden State Warriors from his Instagram bio might suggest otherwise.

Curry made the change on Wednesday, via NBA Central.

“In his updated bio, Steph Curry switched the phrase ‘Guard for the @Warriors' to ‘Olympic Gold Medalist,'” the account observed.

This coincides with Curry and James' joint Instagram post on Wednesday, in which they posted a photo of themselves holding their gold medals with fellow hoops titan Kevin Durant.

Curry and James were instrumental in bringing the gold home to the USA this summer, as James was the Olympic MVP, while his jump-shooting counterpart drilled three-pointer after three-pointer to put away Serbia and France in the final two contests.

Are the two stars telling something to the NBA world?

The Warriors may have something to worry about

With Golden State losing Klay Thompson and striking out on other big names this summer, the club has already gone through a rough period. However, the Warriors are hoping that Curry's gold medal win with head coach Steve Kerr reinforces their bond and chemistry, via NBA insider Marc Stein.

“There are certainly challenges ahead. Curry, Draymond Green and Warriors coach Steve Kerr have not yet been truly faced with the reality that Thompson is no longer part of the organization they all hoped he would never leave,” Stein wrote. “The hope now is that the golden summer Curry and Kerr have enjoyed together provides some lasting insulation into what could be a complicated winter (and maybe even spring) as Golden State continues to truly reshape itself.”

However, Curry's experience playing with James may implore him to team up with the 39-year-old before it's too late. While James' agent Rich Paul may have previously nixed the idea of “The King” going to Golden State, perhaps “Chef Curry” could move to Los Angeles.

It's unlikely to happen this season, but Curry and James teaming up for the latter's last hurrah is a storyline that most people outside of Golden State's fanbase would sign up for.