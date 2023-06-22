The Golden State Warriors are acquiring point guard Chris Paul in a trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, and Steph Curry decided that it was the perfect time to promote his documentary called “Underrated” that is going to be released through Apple.

Regarding Steph Curry's tweet, this was likely scheduled to get posted at this time regardless. The documentary ‘Steph Curry: Underrated' is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023 in theaters and on Apple TV+.

The full terms of the deal include the Warriors sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-round pick in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Some believed that the Warriors might not stick with Chris Paul, but that does not appear to be the case, as Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report said that the Warriors are not planning to waive him.

The fit will be interesting, and the salary moved in trading Jordan Poole to the Wizards theoretically creates more flexibility for the Warriors to bring back Draymond Green.

Draymond Green opted out of his player option, but the Warriors stated that they wanted to bring him back. With this move, it seems more likely than not that he will return.

It will be interesting to see how Paul fits in with the Warriors. He has plenty of talent around him in Curry, Klay Thompson, Green and an emergent Kevon Looney. His exit from the Suns was not pretty, but Paul could still play a contributing role to a contender.