Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on why he wants to go second when facing Sabrina Ionescu in their 3-point contest

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will battle WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Warriors guard opened up on the upcoming contest and revealed to Leigh Ellis why he wants to go second when facing Ionescu:

Said the Warriors great on going second, “I'd rather go second. I think the two times I've won; I've gone second in the final round and… it's nice to know what you've got to do, and you kind of rise to the moment.”

Curry understands that he cannot take Ionescu's skill for granted. She's an electric three-point shooter who has shown range from NBA distance and may be able to upset the NBA's all-time three-point leader.

“I think this is like the coolest thing ever,” the Warriors star said last week, via NBA on TNT. “The fact that we can join forces, put her front and center at NBA All-Star Weekend… I've done a three-point contest plenty of times, I've won it twice. She's got the record. She even stepped up, she said she's going to shoot from the NBA three-point line.

Ionescu holds the record for most 3-pointers made during a single-season in WNBA history. She also surpassed the Warriors great's 3-point contest record during the 2023 WNBA contest, where she finished with an absolutely insane 37 points and took home first place in the competition.

NBA All-Star Weekend runs from Feb. 16-18, with the Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shootout taking place between the NBA 3-point shootout and the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.