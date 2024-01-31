It was recently revealed that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will battle one of the best players in the WNBA, Sabrina Ionescu, in a three-point competition during All-Star Weekend. Ionescu is ready for the challenge, and Curry also addressed the upcoming competition after Golden State's 119-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

““I think this is like the coolest thing ever,” Curry said, via NBA on TNT. “The fact that we can join forces, put her front and center at NBA All-Star Weekend… I've done a three-point contest plenty of times, I've won it twice. She's got the record. She even stepped up, she said she's going to shoot from the NBA three-point line.

“I love the confidence, I love the competition. It's a new format on that stage. Obviously I’m coming to win, I think she is too. So it's going to be great. I think the fans will love it.”

More to come on this story.