The Golden State Warriors' star guard Stephen Curry had a brief but sharp response to Andre Iguodala's new role.

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to bridge the past with the future for the 2023-2024 season. Stephen Curry is still lighting up scoreboards, achieving three-point GOAT status all over again with an insane achievement recently.

Never one to shy away from a good interview with the media or a chance to laud his teammates, Curry spoke out about former teammate and ex-Warriors champion Andre Iguodala recently on his new position.

The Warriors' motley bench crew has proven to be the difference in winning ballgames in recent weeks for Golden State.

Iguodala Gets Shoutout From Warriors Star Curry

On Thursday, Iguodala received an incredible honor and embarked on a new chapter of his life after it was announced he is now the Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association.

“Big moves Andre,” Curry said simply to his 17.5 million followers on Twitter in response to the incredible news.

The Warriors are now 6-3 on the season, overcoming some early campaign adversity to settle into their sweet spot with the return of Draymond Green and the ascension of young players like Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Warriors Schedule Heats Up in November

The Warriors' unique combination of youthful exuberance and veteran skill will meet a talented young Cleveland Cavaliers team on Saturday, followed by back-to-back matchups with the Minnesota Timberwolves including an In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday, November 14 in the Bay Area.

For Curry and the Warriors, the weekend and beyond's slate will be a chance to show the rest of the NBA just how far they've come. The Warriors' heyday with Iguodala and company has come to a close, but Curry and the new school Dubs are just getting started.