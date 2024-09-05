Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had an unforgettable summer with Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Capturing the first gold medal of his prestigious basketball career, Curry will enter the Warriors' upcoming 2024-25 season with a little extra pep in his step. During a recent appearance on the Today Show, he shared his Olympic gold with a group of young lucky fans in the crowd.

Curry sealed the 98-87 win for Team USA in the gold medal game against France by draining a whopping four 3-pointers in the final 2:43 of the game. He finished the contest with 24 points, all of which came off his eight three-point makes. Curry made nine threes in the semifinal round against Serbia, but he will always be revered for putting Team USA on his back in the final minutes of their gold medal game.

“You just stay confident, stay present, and don’t get rattled by the moment,” Curry said after the win.

Winning Olympic gold brought Stephen Curry and LeBron James closer

In an exclusive interview with People, Stephen Curry revealed how winning a gold medal alongside Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James at the 2024 Olympics brought the two closer as friends. LeBron was crowned the Most Valuable Player of the men's basketball event, as the two played integral roles in Team USA, taking home its fifth consecutive gold medal.

Now, closer than ever, the Olympic gold medalists have the utmost respect for one another.

“All the battles we've had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high stakes basketball with a lot on the line…I think there's a deepened respect and friendship there,” Curry said. “Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we're teammates or not,” he adds, noting that the two basketball greats “still have to compete against each other until it's all over.”

Curry says he posted a picture of him and James posing with their gold medals. While it isn't LeBron's first gold medal, it's his first and the first for LeBron since winning with Team USA in 2012.

“I posted the picture of us holding our medals,” Curry said. “There's a sense of pride being an Olympian, and for him, I know he's done it before, but it's been a minute since 2012 when he played,”

Curry and James will face one another in an exhibition matchup between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on October 15th.