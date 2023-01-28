It’s no secret that Stephen Curry is the engine that powers the Golden State Warriors. From the moment he became a superstar, the sweet-shooting guard has been the face of the team for so long. His talents presents an interesting conundrum for Steve Kerr though. Should Kerr try and limit Curry’s minutes to get him ready for the actual big games? Well, based on Curry’s comments after the Warriors’ win (courtesy of Steve Berman), it seems like he would not want that.

“Don’t nobody tell him (Kerr) but I played a played a lot of minutes and I felt really good for all 39 so I want to keep that up.”

Kerr’s decision to limit Stephen Curry’s minutes as much as possible has drawn a lot of negative reactions from Warriors fans. The coach has a rather strict rotation schedule, and he very rarely goes away from that. However, this style of rotating Curry’s minutes has hurt the Dubs quite frequently, as they look lost at times without Curry on the floor.

One can see why Steve Kerr is hesitant giving Stephen Curry more than 35 minutes per game. There have been many instances of stars running out of fuel in the playoffs because of their insane workload. Kerr would much have a fresher Stephen Curry in the playoffs instead of a burnt-out Curry while chasing regular season wins.

However, Steve Kerr might want to start riding his star more with how the Warriors are playing and how they positioned in the standings. Golden State sits in a precarious spot in the West, locking down the 7th seed for now. This does not even guarantee them a playoff spot right now. Curry might need to play more minutes and will the Dubs to more regular season victories.