The Golden State Warriors remain outside of the contention conversation midway through the season. Despite his team's lackluster 21-20 start, Stephen Curry isn't applying pressure to management to reopen his championship window. He's doing the opposite.

“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future, there is a responsibility on allowing or keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we're done,” Curry recently told the Athletic's Anthony Slater. “It doesn't mean that you're not trying to get better. It doesn't mean that you're not active in any type of search if you have an opportunity where a trade makes sense or even in the summer [if a] free agency [move] makes sense. You want to continue to get better.

“Nobody wants to be stale or be in a situation where you're passing up opportunities. But it doesn't mean that you're desperate just flinging assets all around the place just because you want to do something.”

After winning four championships alongside Curry, Steve Kerr echoed his top player's sentiment.

“We all agree,” Kerr told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. “We all really want this organization to thrive when we are all gone. And that's genuine. That's really rare, but it comes with extreme success. “It comes with we are on one of the great runs of all time. None of us are bitter or second-guessing anything. We're all sitting here like, man, let's ride this thing out with as much competitiveness, joy as possible, and let's help the organization do everything possible after [we move on].”

Golden State has the ammunition to make upgrades on the trade market if it chooses.

Warriors prioritizing moves on the margins as trade deadline approaches

The team has Andrew Wiggins' $26 million contract and the expiring contracts of Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney to match salary in a deal. It also has three first-round picks, two second-round picks, and intriguing young prospects in Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.

However, based on Curry and Kerr's comments, a trade for a marquee name doesn't appear in the cards. While the Warriors are unlikely to make an all-in move, they haven't abandoned the idea of upgrading their roster before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“What you're really trying to do is see if you can make some moves at the margins that can help your current team,” Kerr said. “We are going to do everything we can to be as competitive as possible, to put the best team around Steph as possible without mortgaging the future, and that is the right decision.”

The Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in following their 21-20 start.