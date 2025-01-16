The Golden State Warriors got a big win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, defeating them 116-115. Stephen Curry pulled out his cape once again in the game's final minutes and reeled the team to the victory, hitting a big three to put them ahead. He finished the game with 31 points and shot 7-for-12 from the field, and the biggest thing is that he played 37 minutes.

Head coach Steve Kerr has been trying to keep Curry's minutes down this season, but for them to win the game, they needed him for an extended period.

“I hate that his minutes are creeping up,” Kerr said after the game. “I don’t like it. But we gotta do what we gotta do. Hopefully, as we get reinforcements back, we'll be able to get him back down to that 32 range, but tonight, we had to let it rip, and he's got a couple of days before the next game. It was important to get this win and we got it done.”

Curry probably doesn't mind the minutes getting bigger, but the Warriors want to keep him fresh throughout the course of the season. Once they get back healthy, Curry will definitely have his minutes reduced, but it's good to know that he can still play heavy minutes when needed.

The Warriors are not giving in

There have been a lot of talks about the Warriors and them giving up, and that's just not true according to the players and Steve Kerr. Some think that the team should want to make a trade so they can get better, but they're not going to sacrifice their future to do something like that. After the game, Curry spoke about how the focus is on winning games and not trying to retool the roster.

“Obviously, what I’m talking about, Draymond was talking about, Steve was talking about,” Curry said. “You forget the part where we’re always trying to be better. What does that actually mean. It’s not obviously our job to worry about that on a daily basis. But, it’s our job to win as many games as possible and thankfully we got one tonight.”

The Warriors may not have the same talent they used to, so they can stay ultra-competitive and win a lot of games, but they have the talent to go out and still win. As long as Curry is on the team, they'll always have a chance to win games.