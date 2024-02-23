The Golden State Warriors are building momentum. With a 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the team has now won eight out of its last 10 games. Following their most recent victory, forward Draymond Green had very uplifting postgame comments about the team, particularly the younger players.
I think we’re on a great trajectory,” Green said, in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Zena Keita. “You always hope your young guys take a step in the right direction, and as we can see, Jonathan Kuminga, BP (Brandin Podziemski), Moses (Moody), Trayce (Jackson-Davis), those young guys, they’ve unlocked this team. I think the possibilities are endless. I think this team has an unlimited amount of potential and we’re trending in the right direction at the right time.”
Draymond believes the emergence of the Dubs' young talent has unlocked a new ceiling for the squad 👀 pic.twitter.com/vGuhF7ywG1
All the names that Draymond Green mentioned played quality minutes on Thursday's outing. Jackson-Davis, in particular, finished with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor. Kuminga and Podziemski also tallied double-digits in scoring as well (12 and 10 points, respectively).
Their performances were a big help to superstar Stephen Curry, who shined bright with 32 points and six three-pointers, to go with eight assists for the Warriors.
After 11 lead changes throughout the first half, Golden State took control late in the second quarter and never looked back. Curry himself already had 25 points and five threes by halftime, adding to his latest string of hot-shooting games.
The 35-year-old has now made six or more three-pointers for the fifth time in the Warriors' last six games. This season, Curry is averaging 28.1 points and 5.1 assists per game.
With the two-time MVP and the younger players finding cohesion, Golden State may just make their way up the standings before the regular season ends.