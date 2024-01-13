The Chicago Bulls hosted their first ever Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime of the team's game against the Golden State Warriors honoring the 1995-96 team that set a then NBA regular season record of 72-10. While the Big 3 of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were unable to attend, other members of the team were present. It's no secret that Bulls fans harbor disdain for the late Jerry Krause, the former general manager who played a role in splitting up the team. Krause's widow was on hand for the ceremony but Bulls fans let out a chorus of boos upon hearing his name, upsetting other NBA fans on social media.

The 1995-96 Bulls are arguably the greatest team of all-time. It was fitting that the Bulls chose the Warriors game to hold this ceremony seeing as how it was the Warriors who broke the Bulls 72-10 record with a 73-9 record during the 2015-16 season.

It's clear that Bulls fans still harbor animosity towards Jerry Krause for his perceived role in the ending of the dynasty. While Michael Jordan was already on the team when Krause took over as general manager, he did trade for the draft rights to Scottie Pippen, traded for Dennis Rodman and brought other key players to help form the dynasty.

Bulls fans can certainly feel however they want to feel towards Krause, but perhaps the honor ceremony in front of his wife was not the best place to make those feelings known.