Bulls fans certainly feel some type of way about Jerry Krause.

The Chicago Bulls hosted their first ever Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime of the team's game against the Golden State Warriors honoring the 1995-96 team that set a then NBA regular season record of 72-10. While the Big 3 of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were unable to attend, other members of the team were present. It's no secret that Bulls fans harbor disdain for the late Jerry Krause, the former general manager who played a role in splitting up the team. Krause's widow was on hand for the ceremony but Bulls fans let out a chorus of boos upon hearing his name, upsetting other NBA fans on social media.

YOU BULLS FANS SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED. Booing Jerry Krause, and with his widow Thelma there?? GET LOST. — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) January 13, 2024

Bulls fans Boo'ing Jerry Krause while his family is in attendance pic.twitter.com/RjDX3HKuNa — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) January 13, 2024

Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause was boo'd during the team's Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime. His wife Thelma, who appeared in his place, was captured on the big screen and visibly emotional during the booing.pic.twitter.com/7zLAtOTZvc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 13, 2024

bulls ring of honor ceremony. jerry krause comes on screen and entire arena erupts in boos. then they show his crying widow wife. amazing pic.twitter.com/iUwpGXTZuv — 6’3” No Personality (@63nopersonality) January 13, 2024

Those who boo’d Jerry Krause’s announcement at the Ring of Honor ceremony should be immediately ejected! Sorry! pic.twitter.com/ihZzYiCkr2 — Fred Huebner (@fred_huebner) January 13, 2024

Totally classless of #Bulls fans to boo the late GM Jerry #Krause Do better. pic.twitter.com/sa2LGGbV77 — LA (@_lastof9) January 13, 2024

Jerry Krause received a *resounding* boo from the crowd here at the United Center. His wife Thelma is visibly move to tears on screen from the reaction. — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) January 13, 2024

Dude… To hear the entire United Center boo Jerry Krause’s widow at the Ring of Honor ceremony was so brutal and so sad. Like, damn,

I know some folks didn’t like him but she was bawling, guys. That was so hard to watch. — Christopher Braunschweig (@ChrisBrunswick) January 13, 2024

The 1995-96 Bulls are arguably the greatest team of all-time. It was fitting that the Bulls chose the Warriors game to hold this ceremony seeing as how it was the Warriors who broke the Bulls 72-10 record with a 73-9 record during the 2015-16 season.

It's clear that Bulls fans still harbor animosity towards Jerry Krause for his perceived role in the ending of the dynasty. While Michael Jordan was already on the team when Krause took over as general manager, he did trade for the draft rights to Scottie Pippen, traded for Dennis Rodman and brought other key players to help form the dynasty.

Bulls fans can certainly feel however they want to feel towards Krause, but perhaps the honor ceremony in front of his wife was not the best place to make those feelings known.