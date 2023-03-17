There’s still no timeline for Andrew Wiggins’ potential return to the Golden State Warriors. After FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd reported on Thursday it was “likely” he’d remain out for the season’s remainder due to personal reasons, though, Steve Kerr set the record straight on a local radio appearance.

During his weekly interview on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors coach pushed back on the notion that Wiggins—sidelined since before the All-Star break due to personal reasons the team has deemed a “family matter”—won’t play again in 2022-23.

“We haven’t heard that from Andrew or anyone else affiliated with him, so that’s just speculation,” Kerr said of Cowherd’s reporting.

Wiggins has missed Golden State’s last 13 games, also listed as out on the injury report for Friday’s road tilt with the Atlanta Hawks. To a man, the Warriors have avoided offering specific clarity on the situation, with everyone from management to the coaching staff to his teammates refusing to share details with the public, instead offering Wiggins unconditional support for a matter one anonymous player called “real s***.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’ve obviously given Andrew the space that he needs to deal with something that’s more important than the game,” Kerr said on Thursday. “It’s our job to just go out and try to win games without him. We support him and can’t wait ’til he’s back, but fully support him and will continue to do so.”

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd claimed he spoke with a team source who indicated Wiggins is “likely” out for the duration of the regular season and playoffs.

“I was told last night that Andrew Wiggins likely doesn’t return for the season. It’s not 100 percent, but the Warriors have come to terms with that,” Cowherd said.

Golden State has gone 7-6 during Wiggins’ ongoing absence, able to keep pace in a wild Western Conference playoff race despite sustained inconsistencies. The Warriors, also playing without the suspended Draymond Green, tipoff against the Hawks at 4:30 p.m.