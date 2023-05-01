A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s no doubt that Stephen Curry stole the show for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in their series-clinching Game 7 win over De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. However, it was Kevon Looney who did the dirty work for the Dubs yet again in another eye-popping performance from the Warriors center. So much so, that Looney’s high-level play in this close-out game prompted some lofty praise from Golden State head coach Steve Kerr.

The four-time NBA shot-caller was quick to heap praise on Curry and his record-setting night. However, Kerr just also had to give Kevon his flowers:

“Kevon Looney just keeps doing it every game,” Kerr said. “21 boards tonight, 10 offensive. I thought he controlled much of the game with his offensive boards. I think Looney’s one of the best centers in the league. I really do. People don’t recognize it because he’s not dunking or shooting threes and all that stuff, but this guy is a flat-out winner, and he’s a machine. We wouldn’t be here without him.”

That’s quite a bold declaration from Kerr, but in truth, it’s hard to argue against his sentiments after watching Looney dominate All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis on Sunday. As coach Kerr said, Looney is no star and he perhaps lacks the panache that will make him stand out for the common NBA fan. However, make no mistake about it. Steve Kerr is absolutely right when he said that the Golden State Warriors would not be in the position they are in right now had it not been for Kevon Looney.