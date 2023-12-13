Steve Kerr explains how Draymond Green's ejection affected Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is probably getting tired of answering questions about Draymond Green's conduct. Though, he sounds even more exasperated about being forced to coach around his forced absences during games.

Green was ejected in the third quarter after hitting Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic in the face (says it was unintentional in postgame apology). Golden State led by five at the time of the incident but watched its advantage evaporate following a pivotal Phoenix run that carried into the final frame.

The Warriors fought back and had opportunities pull even, but the Suns capitalized on 34 free throw attempts and clinched the 119-116 victory. Kerr expressed his feelings over the Green ejection, which is his third of a season that is just 23 games old.

“Huge swing,” he said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “We kind of felt good about having him at the five, spreading the floor. We had shooters out there, obviously it changed the lineup around…He lost his poise.”

Steve Kerr on losing Draymond Green to an ejection mid-game again pic.twitter.com/z7pwVAn605 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 13, 2023

The Warriors' road skid continues as they drop to 10-13. Green's early exit, as well as a five-game suspension he served for choking Rudy Gobert, have put the team in an unfavorable position. He is the defensive engine, a solid playmaker and a vital motivator in the locker room. Regardless of how one feels about these exchanges, they are undoubtedly hurting the Dubs.

“We need Draymond,” Kerr said. “He knows that, we talked to him and he's got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates.”

Golden State has a day to process everything, but it is imperative the squad gets in the right mind frame for another road meeting Thursday night versus the Los Angeles Clippers. More negativity will threaten to push the Warriors closer to dysfunction. And that scenario should not even be fathomable for this franchise.