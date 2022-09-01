If there is a player Golden State Warriors tactician Steve Kerr would want to coach, it’s none other than Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo … and for good reasons.

In an interview with FilGoal as he visits Egypt for NBA Africa, Kerr was asked which player outside the Dubs he dreams of coaching. He didn’t hesitate in saying it’s Giannis, but not just because of his incredible basketball skills but also due to his qualities as a person.

“I would love to coach Giannis, he’s a great player, but he seems also like a great person,” Kerr said.

It’s easy to see where Steve Kerr is coming from. Giannis Antetokounmpo is every coach’s dream player: athletic, tall, hardworking and not a diva. He is extremely personable, and it’s hard not to like him as a person. While his dad jokes are not for everyone, it still speaks volumes of how fun he is to be around.

Giannis has remained the same even after he won MVP, DPOY and a championship. In terms of how he approaches the game and separates his personal life, we can even compare him to Stephen Curry. Perhaps Kerr also saw that joy from playing he saw from Steph in Giannis.

Now the question is whether we will ever see Kerr actually coach Giannis on a daily basis–beyond the All-Star Game of course, which is always possible. Will Antetokounmpo even leave the Bucks, or consider the Warriors if he does so?

Regardless, it’s best just to enjoy see Giannis play and let the dominoes fall when it’s time.