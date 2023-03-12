Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

While Draymond Green was able to return to the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Steve Kerr couldn’t help but worry about his forward’s injury.

For those who missed it, Green sustained an ankle injury after he accidentally stepped on Jrue Holiday’s foot while running in transition early in the third quarter. He limped off the floor and headed to the locker room after the incident, though he was able to return moments later and finish the game.

Despite the fact that Green seemed to be feeling okay following his injury scare, Kerr admitted that he’s a “little worried” about what Dray would feel in the upcoming days, per Anthony Slate of The Athletic. He knows very well that rolling an ankle is painful, and soreness generally follows it.

Steve Kerr said he’s a “little worried” about how Draymond Green will feel tomorrow after that right ankle roll. Wasn’t surprised he came back and played through it. Also talked about Draymond shooting that final regulation 3. pic.twitter.com/7npiMXro7W — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2023

Steve Kerr’s concern definitely has merits. The Warriors also only have a one day rest before returning to action on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. With that said, there isn’t really a lot of time for Draymond Green to rest his ankle and recover.

Considering what Kerr just said, it shouldn’t be a surprise if the Warriors decide to sit Green when they host the Suns at Chase Center. Of course hopes are high that Green–the heart and soul of the Dubs’ defense–won’t need to be sidelined, but expect Golden State to be more cautious in their approach. Besides, they can’t risk aggravating Green’s injury this close to the postseason and as they try to compete for a playoffs spot.