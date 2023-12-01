The Golden State Warriors earned a big win over the LA Clippers on Thursday night -- and a big part of that was due to the bench.

The Golden State Warriors outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, using a big game from the bench to beat their California rivals 120-114 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

“The story of the game was really the bench,” Dubs coach Steve Kerr explained afterwards, per ClutchPoints' Jack Winter. “Brandin [Podziemski], Dario [Saric], Cory [Joseph], Jonathan [Kuminga], they were fantastic, and really controlled all their minutes while they were out there. It was fun to watch.”

Although it was Steph Curry and Klay Thompson who again led the way, the bench was certainly effective on Thursday. Almost the entire group scored in double digits; Podziemski and Saric potted 13 each, while JK popped off for 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The game was close right until the end, with the Warriors opening up a nine-point lead over the Clippers heading into the fourth quarter.

Vintage Klay Thompson in the fourth

It was then when Thompson took over, scoring 10 straight points in the frame and finishing with 22 for the Warriors. Curry added 26 of his own, along with eight assists and seven boards.

“We needed it,” Curry said about his longtime teammate's excellence late in the game, per AP. “I know he didn’t have much going before that run. That’s Klay.”

“It felt like the game rewarded him for just continuing to fight and not worrying about anything. He kept shooting and the ball kind of bounced his way,” Kerr echoed. “That’s the Klay that I expect really the rest of the year.”

The Warriors were shorthanded, missing Chris Paul and Gary Payton II to injuries suffered during a 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Andrew Wiggins, who slammed his finger in a car door on Thursday, also didn't play.

“That felt so good, because at times I feel like I’ve been pressing,” Thompson said about his impressive performance. “I obviously want to make every shot I take. I wish basketball was that easy but I’m proud of myself. Even though I went 2 for 12 or whatever, I was not getting discouraged.”

The Warriors continue their dominance over the Clippers with the win; LA hasn't beaten Golden State in the Bay Area since January of 2021. They'll try again when the two teams meet in Los Angeles on Saturday.