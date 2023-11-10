Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr upsets Stephen Curry fans after calling Nikola Jokic the 'best player in the world'

The Golden State Warriors gave rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis one of the tallest tasks in the NBA when they had him guard 2x NBA MVP Nikola Jokic during part of the Warriors-Denver Nuggets game.

Jokic got the best of Jackson-Davis for most of the time they were matched up on the court, but the second-rounder out of Indiana still showed plenty of positives that coach Steve Kerr took notice of.

“He was great,” Kerr said. “One of the things we saw with Tray right away this summer was how advanced he was in his footwork, his feel for the game. This is a guy who played 125 college games … The body of experience, and fundamentals and foundation was all there for Trayce. We pictured him playing at key times this year. As soon as we knew Draymond was out last night, it was automatic to plug Trayce in, even if had to go against the best player in the world,” via Willard and Dibs on 95.7 The Game.

Kerr's comments — which intended to compliment Jackson-Davis — ended up offending Stephen Curry fans after he referred to Nikola Jokic as the ‘best player in the world.'

Calling Jokic over Curry the best player felt like betrayal to Curry fans, who believe his coach should have propped up his own player regardless. While the consensus may believe that Jokic is better than Curry at this moment, it wouldn't be hard for Kerr to argue that his 4x NBA champion, 2x MVP and 9x All-Star is the NBA's best. Still, Kerr's compliment of Jokic was likely more to emphasize the challenge Jackson-Davis faced than bring down Curry.

Steve Kerr got on radio tonight and called Jokic the best player in the world. Man I'm so sick of this guy and his disloyalty to Steph. What head coach with a superstar on his team calls another player on another team the best player in the world? — Jim Park🏀🌌 (@Sheridanblog) November 10, 2023

After losing 108-105 to the Nuggets, the Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers this Saturday.