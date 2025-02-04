The Golden State Warriors are hovering around .500 after a 12-3 start to the season, and although there are not many public displays of frustration amid the team's struggles, this season has tested the patience of everyone, including head coach Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

“I snap every handful of games,” Steve Kerr said, via Logan Murdock of The Ringer. “I f***ing lose my mind, and I go crazy in the locker room. Nobody out here sees it, but I've smashed a clipboard and I've slammed my fist against the wall. Whatever it is, it pisses me off. But same thing for Steph or Draymond. We hate losing. We're not used to it.”

Of course, Kerr, Curry and Green were together for the Warriors' dynasty years, as well as the 2022 championship season. The group is trying to stick together and reach the mountaintop once again, but it has been a struggle, with injuries to Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski playing significant factors into the fall off from the start of the season.

The NBA Trade Deadline looms on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, and the Warriors are a team that has seemingly checked in on every superstar. Green has said he expects the team to be aggressive, and it is commonly accepted that the organization would like to add another star next to Curry to help the team make a deep run in the playoffs.

The Warriors are trying to keep their dynasty alive, and Kerr has a ver real take about where the franchise is.

“We are in an almost impossible situation,” Kerr said, via Murdock. “We are at the fading end of a dynastic era where no matter what the team does, it's going to be hard.”

With the Warriors sitting at 25-24, they are gearing up for back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and Thursday. By the time the Lakers matchup comes around, the Warriors will know any additions they have made at the deadline.