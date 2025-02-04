Ever since Klay Thompson moved on to the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors have been looking for another star to pair with Stephen Curry. They've been linked to seemingly every big name on the trade market, and a blockbuster deal seems inevitable ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Stars are being moved left and right these days. Recently, Luka Doncic was swapped for Anthony Davis, and De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine switched teams. The Warriors are clearly trade deadline buyers, so we are going to rank some of their best trade options to give Curry a partner in crime.

This isn't necessarily a ranking of the best players available but, instead, a ranking of the best trades the Warriors can make and the best fits that they can find for a superstar who would thrive in Golden State.

Golden State Warriors acquire: Giannis Antetokounmpo, cash (from Pistons)

Milwaukee Bucks acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, three first-round picks (from Warriors), second-round pick (from Warriors)

Detroit Pistons acquire: Kevon Looney, second-round pick (from Warriors)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – one of the best active NBA players – is one of only a few stars who would make Curry a second option. He's been linked in rumors with the Warriors for a few years now, and the Bucks still seem unlikely to trade him. In fact, reports suggest the Bucks turned down the Dallas Mavericks in a potential trade involving Doncic (although that report hasn't been confirmed) before he was moved to the Lakers, so there is almost no chance they'd accept this package from the Warriors.

Crazier things have happened, though, as evidenced by the aforementioned Doncic trade that nobody saw coming. On top of Davis, it only took one first-round pick to get that deal done, whereas the Warriors are trading every draft pick they have at their disposal in this proposal.

This probably isn't enough to get an Antetokounmpo deal done, especially when it comes to draft capital, but Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski are all young and exciting prospects. Fans saw the Toronto Raptors covet deals for young players rather than a treasure trove of draft picks last year. Maybe the Bucks would pursue a similar philosophy for an Antetokounmpo deal. Bucks fans have long worried that he will eventually force his way out of town, and their concerns couldn't have been eased after his recent claim wanting European players to play in big market organizations.

Golden State Warriors acquire: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, two first-round picks (from Warriors), cash (from Pistons)

Detroit Pistons acquire: Gary Payton II, second-round pick (from Warriors)

Kevin Durant is no stranger to being the centerpiece of huge trades. Now, his Phoenix Suns are reportedly fielding calls for him, so he could be on the move once again. Durant obviously has a history with the Warriors. He won two championships with the team before he forced his way out and joined the Brooklyn Nets.

A rekindling/reunion isn't out of the cards, though. If LeBron James can have a homecoming with the Cleveland Cavaliers after turning his back on the franchise, Durant can certainly return to the Warriors. There are fewer question marks with his fit in Golden State than any other star, too.

We already know a Durant-Curry pairing works. While Durant, Curry, and Draymond Green probably aren't quite as good as they were when they were winning rings together, they are all still talented enough to turn the Warriors back into contenders if the big three were to be reformed. The Suns are desperate for youth and draft picks, especially because they might be stuck with Bradley Beal. This deal might just make sense for both sides.

3. Zion Williamson

Golden State Warriors acquire: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans acquire: Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, two first-round picks

Zion Williamson's trade value is tough to gauge. On the one hand, he is one of the most talented players in the NBA when he is on the court, and he is a career 24.6 point-per-game scorer at only age 24. Williamson isn't far removed from being looked at as one of the most generational prospects this century, and he is still a dominant interior scorer.

On the other hand, injuries have completely derailed the career of the former first-overall pick. The Pelicans are seemingly growing frustrated with him and the rest of their injury-prone roster. It is very possible that they will move on from one or both of Williamson and/or Brandon Ingram.

Williamson will likely be pricier than Ingram, but the Warriors have the tradable assets to get a deal done. Williamson's dunking ability, paired with Curry's 3-point shooting expertise, is a scary thought for opposing defenses.

4. LeBron James

Golden State Warriors acquire: LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, two first-round picks

As of now, it seems like the Lakers are going to make a run at the NBA Finals with their new duo of LeBron James and Doncic. The team clearly signaled that they were ready to get younger when they made the move for Doncic, though. If the Lakers want to completely hand the reins to Doncic, then moving off of the 40-year-old legend makes sense.

The Warriors would be one of the best fits for James. After all, fans have long dreamed of James and Curry sharing the floor, considering they are longtime rivals and two of the best players of all time. James and Curry battled for years, so one last run at the Larry O'Brien together just makes too much sense.

5. Domantas Sabonis

Golden State Warriors acquire: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings acquire: Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, three first-round picks

The Kings already traded Fox ahead of the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. They seem happy with their new big three of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis, but embracing a full-blown rebuild makes some sense. The Kings are stuck in the purgatory that is mediocrity, and their outlook isn't better without Fox.

The Fox deal started the rebuild. A Sabonis trade would really embrace it. Sabonis is a double-double machine. The Kings would likely demand more in return for Sabonis than they did for Fox. The Warriors have multiple picks and multiple young players at their disposal, though.

Parting with Green wouldn't be easy for the Warriors, but Golden State fans have come to understand that this is a new era of Warriors basketball when Thompson left the team. Sabonis brings everything and more that Green provides at this point in his career. He particularly thrives as a big facilitator, which fans know is necessary in a Curry-led offense.

Golden State Warriors acquire: Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, cash (from Pistons)

Detroit Pistons acquire: Second-round pick (from Warriors)

Prior to the Doncic-Davis trade, it was Jimmy Butler who controlled the trade dialogue over the last few weeks. Butler has demanded a trade away from the Miami Heat, and he is currently serving his third suspension for the team. A trade hasn't materialized yet, but it seems inevitable.

The Warriors have engaged in trade talks with the Heat, but Butler reportedly won't sign a new contract in Golden State. That has made the Warriors back off in their pursuit of the star. However, a change of heart isn't out of the question, as Butler is running out of time to get traded, and he surely doesn't want to be stuck riding the bench the rest of the year in Miami.

The Warriors were originally listed as one of Butler's ideal landing spots, and both of these teams will be active until the trade deadline passes. Golden State still makes a lot of sense for Butler, even if he isn't willing to re-sign. His rental factor could lower his trade value enough to make the Warriors pull the trigger on a trade for him, too.

Additionally, the Heat are known to covet expiring contracts, and they get plenty of that in this trade. Even without a return of a bunch of draft picks, the Heat would be happy that this deal finally ends the Butler headache.

7. Paul George

Golden State Warriors acquire: Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, one first-round pick, one second-round pick

Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers just this offseason, but the deal is already looking like somewhat of a mistake because he and Joel Embiid can't seem to get healthy at the same time. If the 76ers are looking to cut their losses, then the Warriors are an ideal trade partner.

A trade like this might be jumping the gun, but it is one the Warriors would have to consider if it's a realistic possibility. George is a silky smooth player who can play lockdown defense. His only true weakness is his health. Curry doesn't have much time left in the league anyway, though, so if the Warriors feel like George can string together a healthy stretch at the right time for a championship push, then they have to be willing to make this trade.

The 76ers could value the expiring contracts they receive in this trade. They'd receive the financial flexibility to potentially retool next season after considering what to do with Embiid.

8. Brandon Ingram

Golden State Warriors acquire: Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans acquire: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Gui Santos, protected first-round pick, second-round pick

Ingram is set to hit free agency this offseason, so he likely wouldn't cost the Warriors too much in a potential trade. That has to be appealing to Golden State, but there are concerns with trading for Ingram, and that is why we ranked him last in this ranking.

Ingram obviously has injury problems, but a trading partner for the small forward also has to worry about him bolting in free agency. Additionally, it isn't quite clear if he can be a number two option on a championship-caliber team. Ingram is good, but he probably shouldn't be considered great. Even so, the Warriors seem desperate for a trade, and they just might end up with Ingram.