The Golden State Warriors sit at 25-24 with the NBA Trade Deadline looming on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, and Draymond Green said that he expects his team to be aggressive due to Joseph Lacob's mindset when it comes to running the team.

“I mean I think, you know, obviously I think we probably have one of the most outspoken, what do they call them, governors?” Draymond Green said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “He's probably one of the most outspoken, if not the most outspoken. And so, in saying that, we all know he's pissed sitting at .500. You'd be a fool to sit back and think everything (is OK). Like, not with that guy. That guy's always trying to win. You know, he's always pushing the envelope as much as he can, and so you understand that. You know, you gotta know the people who you're dealing with. And he does not ever, you ever look at him when we losing? He ain't going for no losing. So, sitting at .500, you gotta expect that they're gonna look to be aggressive. You know, it's not an organization that's gonna do anything dumb, but they're gonna look to be aggressive, and I understand it. I respect it. So, yes, when you're sitting at .500 and you have the expectations as an organization that we have, it's definitely gonna be a little more intense.”

The Warriors are looking for a boost next to Stephen Curry. Green mentioned the trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, saying that teams thing anything is possible now, and that it is wise to call about every star in the league.

“And then you add into the fold of, Luka Doncic just got traded. So everyone thing everything possible at this point, right? If you saw that and you didn't call every superstar, you're crazy. Like that's just the reality, right?” Green said, via Slater. “So you know, take all of those things into account, De'Aaron Fox got traded. You take all of those things into account, you bet your bottom dollar it's tense. But it should be. This ain't some organization that's just looking to be around .500, we want to compete. So, it's definitely a little more tense than normal.”

It has been known that the Warriors are looking at basically any possible trade for a star player. With talks surrounding Jimmy Butler not coming to fruition, a reunion with Kevin Durant seems to be in play. It will be interesting to see if the Warriors are able to add any help for Curry in the coming days.